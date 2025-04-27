The NIA has taken over the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, as security forces launch a massive crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers across Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken over the probe into the devastating April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, which left 26 tourists dead, according to ANI quoting sources.

This comes as a three-member NIA team on Saturday recorded the statement of Priya Darshani Achariya, wife of Prashant Satpathy, a Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) employee, who was among the victims.

The NIA team visited Satpathy’s native village, Ishani, in Balasore district’s Remuna block, Odisha, around 11 am and carried out their investigation until 3 pm, family members said.

An official told news agency PTI that Achariya’s statement is critical to the investigation, as she and her 9-year-old son, Tanuj, witnessed the killings firsthand. During her statement recording, other family members of the deceased were not permitted inside the room, the official added. When reporters approached for comments, a member of the NIA team responded with a brief "No comment" before leaving Ishani village.

A three-member NIA team visited the Behala residence of Samir Guha, one of the victims of the Pahalgam attack, to record statements from his family members. A senior official told PTI that the team would also meet the wife of another deceased victim, Bitan Adhikari, at her home in the Baishnabghata area to document her statement.

“We will record the statements of the family members of Guha and file a report on that. We will also visit Adhikari’s house and talk to his wife to take a detailed note of the attack,” the official said.

Special NIA teams have begun contacting eyewitnesses, including tourists who survived the deadly attack by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, officials told PTI.

Houses razed, hundreds detained in massive crackdown in Kashmir

Meanwhile, in the wake of the bloodbath at the popular tourist destination of Baisaran, security forces have launched an unprecedented crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers across the Kashmir Valley. In a sweeping response, authorities have razed the houses of at least six terrorists or their associates and detained hundreds of overground workers (OGWs) for questioning.

Raids were conducted at over 60 locations in Srinagar on Saturday, with the Jammu and Kashmir Police emphasizing the need to "dismantle the terrorist ecosystem." Extensive search operations, mobile checkpoints, and surveillance activities are ongoing, especially in the Anantnag district, officials said.

Security officials confirmed that mysterious blasts destroyed the houses of two active terrorists — Aadil Thoker in Bijbehara, Anantnag, and Asif Sheikh in Tral, Pulwama — after raids on Thursday night. Thoker is believed to be one of the three attackers directly involved in the Pahalgam massacre, with Sheikh’s involvement also under investigation.

In a further escalation, four more houses — belonging to known terrorists — were demolished in Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara, and Kulgam districts on Friday night. The properties belonged to Ahsan ul Haq (Pulwama), a Pakistan-trained militant who recently infiltrated into Kashmir; Shahid Ahmad Kuttay (Shopian), a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander; Zakir Ahmad Ganie (Kulgam), under surveillance for multiple terror activities; and the Tedwa brothers (Kupwara), currently operating from Pakistan.

In Bandipora, an alleged OGW identified as Altaf Lalli was killed by terrorists during a security operation after he pointed out a militant hideout in the Kulnar area. Two policemen were also injured in the incident.

The police in Srinagar stated that all raids were carried out following legal procedures and in the presence of magistrates and independent witnesses. The searches aimed to seize weapons, digital devices, and documents, aiding intelligence gathering and future investigations.

"The J&K Police remains committed to dismantling the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir and maintaining peace and security across the region," a police spokesman said, warning that any individuals furthering the agenda of violence would face strict legal consequences.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the Pahalgam attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the perpetrators would be pursued "to the ends of the earth."