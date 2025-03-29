user
Mar 29, 2025, 9:19 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 29: Kerala University blunder: MBA answer sheets go missing from teacher's custody, delays exam results

 Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:19 AM IST

Kerala University blunder: MBA answer sheets go missing from teacher's custody, delays exam results

A major lapse at Kerala University has resulted in 71 MBA third-semester answer sheets going missing, delaying the results of the 2022-2024 batch students. The teacher responsible claimed the papers were lost while traveling on a bike.

9:15 AM IST

'India has great Prime Minister': Donald Trump praises PM Modi's leadership, calls him "very smart man"| WATCH

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed optimism about the ongoing India-US tariff talks and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, referring to him as a "very smart man" and a "great friend."

8:47 AM IST

Emergency situation: Indians arrive at Kolkata airport from Bangkok after Thailand's deadly earthquake (WATCH)

Indian tourists form a significant chunk of visitors in Thailand. However, as soon as the deadly effects of the quake were felt in the country, they started to return to India.

8:23 AM IST

Delhi SHOCKER: 35-year-old woman's decomposed body found in bed box in Shahdara, house owner nabbed

A 35-year-old woman’s decomposed body was found stuffed inside a bed box in a Delhi residence, leading to the arrest of the house owner, Vivekanand Mishra.

8:22 AM IST

Islamic cleric slams Salman Khan for promoting 'Ram Edition' watch, calls it 'haram' and demands apology

All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has criticized Bollywood actor Salman Khan for wearing a "Ram Janmabhoomi" edition watch, calling it forbidden (haram) in Islam.

8:21 AM IST

Myanmar Earthquake: India to send over 15 tonnes of relief material via IAF aircraft

India is sending over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar in response to a series of powerful earthquakes, including a 7.2-magnitude tremor.

Read Full Story

Read Full Story

Read Full Story

Read Full News Here

 

Read Full News HERE

 

Read Full News HERE

 

