Bengaluru meets Ghibli: AI-generated images spark nostalgia, awe, debate; SEE viral post

Legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki’s whimsical and immersive art style has captivated audiences for decades, shaping the world of anime with masterpieces like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro.

His signature aesthetic has found its way into the bustling streets of Bengaluru, thanks to AI-generated images that reimagine the Indian metropolis in the Studio Ghibli universe.

A recent Reddit post titled "Bengaluru in Ghibli Universe" went viral, featuring AI-created images of the city infused with the dreamlike, painterly textures that define Miyazaki’s work. The reaction, however, has been a mix of admiration, nostalgia, and criticism, sparking a larger debate on AI-generated art and its impact on traditional hand-drawn animation.

'Too clean and organized LMAO' – Netizens react

One of the most upvoted comments humorously pointed out that the images appeared too neat and structured compared to modern Bengaluru’s urban sprawl. "This is early 2000s Bengaluru from the looks of it," another user speculated, suggesting the AI had captured a bygone version of the city, rather than its current chaotic charm.

However, while many admired the visuals—“Wow, looks amazing!” and “The central area of the city looks so good”—others were less enthusiastic, particularly fans of Miyazaki himself.

The AI vs Art Debate: 'An Insult to Life Itself'

Some users expressed their disapproval of AI-generated Ghibli-inspired art, citing Miyazaki’s well-documented stance against artificial intelligence in animation. “Please stop this. Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki thinks ‘AI is an insult to life itself.’ If you’re a real fan of Studio Ghibli, you wouldn’t do the one thing the studio considers disrespectful.”

Some users even suggested adding local touches: “You could've added a photo of Vada or Masala Dose.”

Another user lamented, “Hayao Miyazaki is crying in the corner seeing all the abomination people are doing with his years of hard work.”

However, not all were in agreement. One user offered a more reflective take on AI’s role in art: “Although, this is the natural course history has put all art and handicraft through. Whether it's synthesized music or factory-made handicrafts… we're not able to recognize the revolution we’re currently undergoing with AI and technology in general.”

Aesthetic meets nostalgia: A new way to see Bengaluru?

OpenAI's latest image generation feature, launched on Wednesday, has taken the internet by storm. Social media users quickly discovered that the tool excels at replicating various artistic styles—including the iconic hand-drawn aesthetic of Studio Ghibli.

In a viral trend, users have been transforming their own photos into Ghibli-inspired illustrations, recreating the whimsical charm of the legendary Japanese animation studio. The AI-generated images have sparked both admiration and debate, with some praising the tool’s capabilities while others question its impact on traditional artistry.

While the debate over AI and artistic authenticity rages on, the images have undeniably sparked interest in reimagining cities through Miyazaki’s signature warm hues and nostalgia-filled landscapes.

Love it or hate it, the post proves one thing: Miyazaki’s art continues to inspire, even in ways he never imagined.

