After Ranveer Allahbadia, female comedian Swati Sachdeva under fire for joke on mother & vibrator (WATCH)

Stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva's joke about her mother discovering a vibrator has gone viral, stirring mixed reactions on social media. 

Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Weeks after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, faced massive backlash over a controversial joke involving sex and parents, another female comedian has caught the internet’s attention with a joke about parents.

Stand-up comic Swati Sachdeva recently took the stage with a bit about her mother’s reaction after finding her vibrator at home. The video clip from her performance has since gone viral on Saturday, triggering flood of reactions online.

“My mother is trying to be a cool mom, but it’s not happening. I recently had a tragedy with her after she found my vibrator. She came to me with full confidence and made me talk to her ‘as a friend'. She is definitely going to ask for my vibrator. She started calling it a gadget, a toy. I was like, ‘I swear, Mom, it belongs to Papa'. She said, ‘Don’t speak nonsense; I know his choice'. It was then that my mother brought it out and started asking me," Swati Sachdeva is heard saying in the viral video clip.

The video is being shared widely, with netizens terming Swati Sachdeva's joke “filthy, shameless and vulgar.”

A user wrote, "This is not comedy, this is the business of making fun of your mother. Swati, this is the status of your talent -vulgar jokes and a tamasha of shamelessness Swati thought that she will humiliate her mother, earn fame. Hey sister, this is not a laugh."

Another user commented, "She proudly talks about lending her “vibrator” to her own mother—all in the name of “comedy”! This shamelessness in the name of comedy needs to stop—RIGHT NOW! "🚨

Also read: Virginity tests unconstitutional, can't be forced, violate women's dignity: Chhattisgarh HC

Ranveer Allahbadia vulgur joke row

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on Samay Raina’s 'India’s Got Latent' stirred a massive backlash. His question to a contestant—“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”—led to FIRs, legal trouble, and weeks of online outrage.

Also read: Kunal Kamra gets pre-arrest bail till April 7 from Madras HC over Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' joke row

For more reliable and latest news
