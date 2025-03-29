Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Myanmar again, day after deadly quake killed over 1000

Read Full Article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar again on Saturday, only a day after powerful earthquake of 7.7 magnitude caused widespread destruction in the region and neighbouring Thailand yesterday.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 29/03/2025 14:50:55 IST, Lat: 19.94 N, Long: 95.96 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," National Center for Seismology (NCS) wrote on X.

The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand passed 1,000 on Saturday, as rescuers continued to dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings and structures to find survivors.

Deadly earthquake rocks Myanmar

The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday causing chaos and massive destruction across large parts of the country.

The earthquake, which was recorded at 6:21 am GMT by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), affected large swathes of Myanmar, including the city of Mandalay, and parts of neighboring Thailand, with tremors reaching as far as China’s Yunnan province.

Buildings collapsed, roads buckled, and several high-rise structures, including a building under construction in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, were completely destroyed. The full scale of the damage in Myanmar remains unclear, but reports are pouring in of widespread destruction, particularly in Mandalay and nearby towns like Toungoo and Aungban.

Causes of Earthquake

The earthquake occurred along the Sagaing Fault, a tectonic boundary between the Indian and Eurasian plates. This boundary, known for producing large strike-slip earthquakes, has seen similar incidents in the past, with several magnitude 7 or greater quakes recorded in the region since 1900.

The USGS attributed the earthquake to “strike-slip faulting,” where the Indian plate is sliding northward along the fault, rubbing against the Eurasian plate. Bill McGuire, emeritus professor of geophysical and climate hazards at University College London, explained that shallow quakes like this one are especially devastating due to the concentration of energy near the surface.

Also read: Myanmar Earthquake: India to send over 15 tonnes of relief material via IAF aircraft

Latest Videos