US warns of possible terror attacks in Syria during Eid, urges citizens to leave immediately

The US Embassy in Syria has issued a security alert, warning its citizens of an “increased possibility” of terror attacks during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday. The advisory, posted on the embassy’s website, cautions that potential targets could include embassies, international organizations, and Syrian public institutions in Damascus.

“The US Department of State warns citizens of heightened risks during the Eid celebrations, with potential attack methods including armed gunmen, individual assailants, or explosive devices,” the statement read.

Syria’s security situation remains volatile following the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December, after nearly 14 years of war that began with the violent suppression of anti-government protests in 2011. While the country remains deeply unstable, the US has reiterated its strong advisory against traveling to Syria, citing risks of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict, and unlawful detention.

The US embassy in Syria has been closed since 2012, but the State Department continues to monitor developments and urge American citizens still in the country to leave immediately for their safety.



In recent years, Syria has witnessed multiple terror attacks, primarily carried out by remnants of ISIS and other extremist factions.

October 2023 Homs drone attack: A drone strike targeted a military academy in Homs on October 5, 2023, resulting in over 100 fatalities, including 14 civilians. The Syrian government declared three days of mourning and condemned the attack as a "cowardly terrorist act." ​

ISIS activity in central Syria: In January 2024, ISIS maintained an aggressive posture, conducting at least 19 confirmed attacks across the Homs, Hama, Raqqa, and Deir Ez Zor governorates. These incidents resulted in the deaths of at least nine pro-Assad regime soldiers and wounded at least three more. ​

January 2024 suicide bombing in Damascus: There are no specific reports of a suicide bombing in Damascus in January 2024. However, ISIS's overall activity in central Syria during this period indicates a persistent security threat. ​

Attacks in government and opposition-controlled areas: Syria's security situation remains volatile, with both government and opposition-held regions experiencing bombings and assassinations. For instance, in early January 2024, villages west of Aleppo, including Darat Izza, Kabashin, and Burj Haidar, were subjected to assaults that killed six people and injured 11 others. ​

