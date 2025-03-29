user
'My wife has 4 boyfriends, they murdered my son': MP man fears ‘Meerut-like’ murder plot by wife, writes to CM

A man in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, pleads for justice from CM Mohan Yadav, claiming his wife has four boyfriends, murdered their son, and now wants to kill him.

Published: Mar 29, 2025, 4:57 PM IST

A 38-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior staged a protest in the middle of an intersection, citing a threat to his life from his wife and her alleged lovers. The distressed man has penned his pain in a letter on a piece of paper, claiming his wife and her boyfriends may plot to kill him, with plans akin to the recently reported "blue drum" murder case in Meerut.

He has appealed to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav, for justice.

Amit Kumar Sen, fearing for his life, wrote to MP CM that just as Muskan in Meerut, along with Sahil, murdered her husband Saurabh, his wife also wants to kill him. She and her lover are threatening to kill him.

My Wife Has Not One, But Four Boyfriends

The man claims that his wife wants to murder him. She conspired with her lover to kill his son Harsh and took the younger one with her. She is also plotting to kill him. She has four boyfriends and is living in a live-in relationship with one of them.

The victim says that he has filed complaints with the police several times regarding this matter, but they have never listened to him. Therefore, feeling helpless, he is staging a protest at Phool Bagh intersection in Gwalior. He hopes that only the CM will understand his pain.

