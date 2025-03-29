Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,644, over 3,400 injured, says military council

Read Full Article

The death toll from Myanmar’s devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake has surged to 1,644, with 3,408 people injured and 139 still missing, according to the country’s military leadership. The quake, which struck central Myanmar on March 28, caused widespread destruction, leveling buildings, damaging infrastructure, and leaving thousands displaced.

The tremors were felt across Myanmar, Thailand, and China’s Yunnan province, with Bangkok witnessing the collapse of a high-rise under construction. Mandalay and surrounding towns, including Toungoo and Aungban, have been among the worst hit. The full extent of the devastation is still unfolding as emergency teams continue to pull survivors from the rubble.

International aid and response

Rescue operations are underway with India, China, and Thailand stepping in to provide humanitarian assistance. India has dispatched medical teams, relief supplies, and emergency personnel, while China has mobilized rescue workers and aid shipments. Thailand is also supporting relief efforts, sending medical teams and coordinating regional assistance.

Also read: Born in the quake: Baby delivered outside Bangkok hospital after earthquake forces evacuation (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s military leader, to offer condolences and India’s support following the deadly earthquake that struck the country.

Taking to X, PM Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and reaffirmed India’s commitment to assisting its neighbor during this crisis.

"Spoke with Senior General H E Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," Modi wrote.

India has already begun sending relief aid and emergency assistance to Myanmar, reinforcing its long-standing ties with the country. The earthquake, which has claimed over 1,600 lives, caused widespread destruction and continues to impact thousands. Rescue operations are ongoing, with international support pouring in.

Also read: Why Myanmar's 7.7 earthquake turned deadly: Scientists explain as death toll crosses 1,000

What caused the earthquake?

The quake was triggered by strike-slip faulting along the Sagaing Fault, a tectonic boundary between the Indian and Eurasian plates. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that the Indian plate is moving northward, grinding against the Eurasian plate, leading to frequent high-magnitude earthquakes in the region. Experts warn that shallow quakes like this one tend to be more destructive due to the concentration of energy near the surface.

As relief efforts continue, authorities warn that the death toll may rise further, with many still trapped under debris and thousands left homeless.



Latest Videos