Cash-at-judge's door case: CBI court acquits Justice Nirmal Yadav in 2008 ₹15 lakh bribery case

A Special CBI Court in Chandigarh on Saturday acquitted former Punjab & Haryana High Court judge, Justice Nirmal Yadav, in a case related to the alleged delivery of ₹15 lakh cash at the court premises in 2008.

Special CBI Judge Alka Malik pronounced the verdict, clearing Justice Yadav of charges in a case that had drawn significant attention over the years.

The case dates back to 2008 when a peon at the Punjab & Haryana High Court reported that a bag containing ₹15 lakh in cash was mistakenly delivered to the courtroom of then-sitting judge Justice Nirmaljit Kaur. Justice Kaur, upon receiving the cash, immediately alerted the authorities, leading to an investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case, and the prosecution later argued that the money was originally intended for Justice Nirmal Yadav’s residence but was misdelivered.

In January 2009, the CBI sought approval to prosecute Justice Nirmal Yadav in connection with the ₹15 lakh cash case. The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted the sanction in November 2010. Justice Yadav attempted to challenge the CBI's request for prosecution but was unsuccessful.

In March 2011, the President of India approved the sanction, following which the CBI officially filed a chargesheet. Meanwhile, Justice Yadav had been transferred to the Uttarakhand High Court in February 2010 and later retired in March 2011.

Justice Yadav moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court to have the proceedings against her quashed but failed to secure relief. She then approached the Supreme Court, arguing that the case lacked evidence and urging the apex court to prevent the trial court from framing charges against her. However, the Supreme Court found no merit in her plea and dismissed it.

In 2014, the Supreme Court also rejected her request to stay trial court proceedings. A bench led by Justice H.L. Dattu criticized her for repeatedly filing petitions in different courts, observing that she was using delay tactics to stall the trial in the 2008 case.

Following years of legal proceedings, the court ruled in favor of Justice Yadav, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to establish her involvement.

With this verdict, Justice Yadav stands acquitted, bringing an end to a legal battle that spanned over a decade.

