Cash-at-home row: Varanasi Bar Association calls strike over Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer to Allahabad HC

The Varanasi Bar Association has declared a strike in protest against the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court, following an official notification by the Centre. Justice Varma, who was serving as the second senior-most judge of the Delhi High Court, has been directed to assume charge at the Allahabad High Court immediately.

The transfer comes amid a controversy surrounding the discovery of burnt wads of cash at Justice Varma’s official residence in Lutyens’ Delhi on March 14. While the Supreme Court has asserted that the decision is unrelated to the incident, the timing of the transfer has raised concerns. Following the controversy, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud withdrew judicial work from Justice Varma and set up a three-member in-house inquiry committee to look into the allegations.

Adding to the intrigue, Justice Varma’s name was notably absent from the list of judges assigned to newly reconstituted administrative committees of the Delhi High Court, as per a circular released on March 27. The restructuring, which took effect from March 26, included all other judges, including Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, in various committees such as finance, IT, and general administration.

Justice Varma has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that neither he nor his family had placed any cash in the storeroom where it was found. Despite his defense, his repatriation to his parent High Court in Allahabad is being viewed as a significant development.

Lawyers in Varanasi have raised objections to the transfer, arguing that it undermines judicial independence. The Bar Association has urged authorities to reconsider the decision, asserting that Justice Varma's contributions to the judiciary must not be overshadowed by the controversy. With legal proceedings expected to be affected, the strike signals growing dissent within sections of the legal fraternity.

