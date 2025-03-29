Born in the quake: Baby delivered outside Bangkok hospital after earthquake forces evacuation (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, causing tremors in Bangkok that led to a dramatic and life-threatening moment at the Police General Hospital.

At the time of the quake, doctors were performing surgery on a woman who was about to give birth. As evacuation orders were issued, medical staff faced a dire choice—abandon the procedure or find a way to safely continue. Stopping mid-surgery posed grave risks to both the mother and the baby.

Footage during the earthquake in #Bangkok a baby was born in the park 😭 What a story to tell ‘’ I was born during the earthquake ‘’ #แผ่นดินไหว #earthquake #myanmarearthquake #bangkokearthquake #ตึกถล่ม pic.twitter.com/7E0FdzfPEf — Miia 🩵 (@i30199) March 28, 2025

In a remarkable display of composure and teamwork, the hospital staff swiftly relocated the woman outside. Under the open sky, surrounded by fellow medical personnel, doctors continued the procedure on a makeshift operating table. Against all odds, the woman successfully gave birth to a baby boy.

Also read: Why Myanmar's 7.7 earthquake turned deadly: Scientists explain as death toll crosses 1,000

Video of outdoor birth amid earthquake goes viral

A video of the extraordinary moment has taken social media by storm. The footage shows the mother on a stretcher, surrounded by hospital staff assisting in the emergency delivery. Other patients, also evacuated, can be seen in the hospital courtyard as chaos unfolds around them.

Mother and baby in stable condition

According to Thai Enquirer, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jiramrit confirmed that the surgical team prioritized stabilizing the patient before moving her to safety. Both the mother and baby are now in stable condition and recovering in a hospital room.

The miraculous birth amid tremors has become a symbol of resilience, with many on social media celebrating the bravery of the medical team and the incredible story of a child born during nature’s chaos.

Also read: Bengaluru meets Ghibli: AI-generated images spark nostalgia, awe, debate; SEE viral post

Latest Videos