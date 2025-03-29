user
user icon

Born in the quake: Baby delivered outside Bangkok hospital after earthquake forces evacuation (WATCH)

A baby was born outside Bangkok’s Police General Hospital after a powerful earthquake forced doctors to evacuate mid-surgery. The medical team quickly stabilized the mother, delivering her son safely under the open sky.

Born in the quake: Baby delivered outside Bangkok hospital after earthquake forces evacuation (WATCH)
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 6:25 PM IST

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, causing tremors in Bangkok that led to a dramatic and life-threatening moment at the Police General Hospital.

At the time of the quake, doctors were performing surgery on a woman who was about to give birth. As evacuation orders were issued, medical staff faced a dire choice—abandon the procedure or find a way to safely continue. Stopping mid-surgery posed grave risks to both the mother and the baby.

 

In a remarkable display of composure and teamwork, the hospital staff swiftly relocated the woman outside. Under the open sky, surrounded by fellow medical personnel, doctors continued the procedure on a makeshift operating table. Against all odds, the woman successfully gave birth to a baby boy.

Also read: Why Myanmar's 7.7 earthquake turned deadly: Scientists explain as death toll crosses 1,000

Video of outdoor birth amid earthquake goes viral

A video of the extraordinary moment has taken social media by storm. The footage shows the mother on a stretcher, surrounded by hospital staff assisting in the emergency delivery. Other patients, also evacuated, can be seen in the hospital courtyard as chaos unfolds around them.

Mother and baby in stable condition

According to Thai Enquirer, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jiramrit confirmed that the surgical team prioritized stabilizing the patient before moving her to safety. Both the mother and baby are now in stable condition and recovering in a hospital room.

The miraculous birth amid tremors has become a symbol of resilience, with many on social media celebrating the bravery of the medical team and the incredible story of a child born during nature’s chaos.

Also read: Bengaluru meets Ghibli: AI-generated images spark nostalgia, awe, debate; SEE viral post

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: US warns citizens of potential terror attacks in Syria during Eid, urges immediate departure

BREAKING: US warns citizens of potential terror attacks in Syria during Eid, urges immediate departure

US baby brand launches 'breast milk-flavoured ice cream' with a twist; internet reacts shk

US baby brand launches 'breast milk-flavoured ice cream' with a twist; internet reacts (WATCH)

BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Myanmar again day after deadly tremors shk

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Myanmar again, day after deadly quake killed over 1000

Why was Myanmar's 7.7 earthquake so deadly? Scientists explain the massive tectonic forces at play ddr

Why Myanmar's 7.7 earthquake turned deadly: Scientists explain as death toll crosses 1,000

Trump calls PM Modi a 'smart man and great friend,' hints at easing of India-US trade tariffs ddr

Trump calls Modi a 'smart man' as India, US wrestle over tariffs. Here's what's at stake

Recent Stories

Weight loss Guide: 5 daily habits without Gym MEG

Weight loss Guide: 5 daily habits without Gym

BREAKING: US warns citizens of potential terror attacks in Syria during Eid, urges immediate departure

BREAKING: US warns citizens of potential terror attacks in Syria during Eid, urges immediate departure

Football transfer rumours: Sesko to Williams - Big updates HRD

Football transfer rumours: Sesko to Williams - Big updates

Surprising TRUTH behind a popular emoji took social media on storm- Did you know? SRI

Surprising TRUTH behind a popular emoji took social media on storm- Did you know?

When Salman Khan reacted happily to Aishwarya Rai's wedding; Read on NTI

When Salman Khan reacted happily to Aishwarya Rai’s wedding; Read on

Recent Videos

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Video Icon
Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Video Icon
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Video Icon
Over 700 Killed in Myanmar-Thailand Quake, Thai PM Visits Collapsed Construction Site

Over 700 Killed in Myanmar-Thailand Quake, Thai PM Visits Collapsed Construction Site

Video Icon