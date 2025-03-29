Kerala man reaches doctor with metal nut stuck to private part for 2 days; firefighters save the day

Read Full Article

In a bizarre incident in Kerala's Kasaragod, a 46-year-old man reached the district hospital writhing in pain with a metal nut stuck to his genitals, which even doctors were unable to remove. The incident unfolded on Thursday night, around 8 pm.

The private part of the man, who works as a washerman, was swollen as 1.5-inch metal nut was stuck to his genitals. He was unable to pass urine. Doctors tried to remove the nut, but they were unsuccessful.

Subsequently, the fire brigade was called for help. Under the leadership of Fire Officer KM Shiju, the fire brigade team cut the nut and removed it from the victim's private part after an hour of effort.

Even a slight mistake could have been fatal. There was a risk of the nut getting hot and the victim getting burned while being cut with the cutter. To avoid this, the entire area was kept cool by pouring water. Due to this, this operation took a long time. The fire brigade team cut the nut from both sides and saved the victim's life.

Was intoxicated when strangers tightened nut to private part

The victim said that he was intoxicated when some people tightened the nut on his private part. He tried to remove it for two days, but could not do so. He came to the hospital after experiencing a lot of pain and difficulty in passing urine.

