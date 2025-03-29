Bengaluru milk price hike: BJP to hold overnight protest against Congress government

Read Full Article

BJP Karnataka President and MLA BY Vijayendra on Saturday announced an overnight sit-in protest against the Congress government's price hikes at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, on April 2, starting at 11 AM.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said that all BJP MLAs, Legislative Council members, former MLAs, candidates from the last Assembly elections, district presidents, and state office bearers would participate in the protest.

"Today, we discussed many issues with senior party leaders and made a decision. On April 2, all BJP leaders, office bearers, and district presidents will protest the Congress government's decision to increase milk prices by Rs 4 per litre. Since the Congress government came to power, this is the third time Siddaramaiah's government has increased milk prices," the Karnataka BJP chief stated.

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of "guaranteeing price hikes," stating that water tariffs, petrol prices, and milk prices had all been raised. He sarcastically referred to the milk price hike as the Congress government's "Ugadi gift" to the people. He said the BJP would launch a public movement to raise awareness and fight against the government's policies.

On Thursday, the Karnataka government announced a Rs 4 per litre price hike for Nandini milk and curd, effective April 1, following a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The government said the decision aims to support dairy farming, considering the rising costs of milk production and processing.

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Bheema Naik defended the move, stating that the additional cost would directly benefit farmers.

"We were selling milk in Karnataka at a lower price compared to other states. KMF procures 86 lakh–1 crore litres of milk daily. In Karnataka, milk was sold at Rs 42 per litre, while in Gujarat it costs Rs 53, in Andhra and Telangana Rs 58, in Delhi and Maharashtra ₹56, and in Kerala ₹54. This decision has been taken in the interest of dairy farmers. These Rs 4 will go directly to them," Naik told ANI.

