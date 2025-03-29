user
user icon

Bengaluru milk price hike: BJP to hold overnight protest against Congress government

BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra announced an overnight protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on April 2 against the Congress government's price hikes, including the Rs 4 per litre increase in Nandini milk. The Karnataka government defended the move.
 

Karnataka: BJP to hold overnight sit-in protest on April 2 against Siddaramaiah's govt's decision to increase milk prices ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 7:18 PM IST

BJP Karnataka President and MLA BY Vijayendra on Saturday announced an overnight sit-in protest against the Congress government's price hikes at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, on April 2, starting at 11 AM.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said that all BJP MLAs, Legislative Council members, former MLAs, candidates from the last Assembly elections, district presidents, and state office bearers would participate in the protest.

Also read: Bloodshed in Karnataka's Kodagu: Family of 4 murdered in sleep over coffee crop dispute?

"Today, we discussed many issues with senior party leaders and made a decision. On April 2, all BJP leaders, office bearers, and district presidents will protest the Congress government's decision to increase milk prices by Rs 4 per litre. Since the Congress government came to power, this is the third time Siddaramaiah's government has increased milk prices," the Karnataka BJP chief stated.

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of "guaranteeing price hikes," stating that water tariffs, petrol prices, and milk prices had all been raised. He sarcastically referred to the milk price hike as the Congress government's "Ugadi gift" to the people. He said the BJP would launch a public movement to raise awareness and fight against the government's policies.

On Thursday, the Karnataka government announced a Rs 4 per litre price hike for Nandini milk and curd, effective April 1, following a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The government said the decision aims to support dairy farming, considering the rising costs of milk production and processing.

Also read: Bengaluru meets Ghibli: AI-generated images spark nostalgia, awe, debate; SEE viral post

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Bheema Naik defended the move, stating that the additional cost would directly benefit farmers.

"We were selling milk in Karnataka at a lower price compared to other states. KMF procures 86 lakh–1 crore litres of milk daily. In Karnataka, milk was sold at Rs 42 per litre, while in Gujarat it costs Rs 53, in Andhra and Telangana Rs 58, in Delhi and Maharashtra ₹56, and in Kerala ₹54. This decision has been taken in the interest of dairy farmers. These Rs 4 will go directly to them," Naik told ANI.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bloodshed in Karnataka's Kodagu: Family of 4 murdered in sleep over coffee crop dispute? ddr

Bloodshed in Karnataka's Kodagu: Family of 4 murdered in sleep over coffee crop dispute?

Bengaluru meets Ghibli: AI-generated images spark nostalgia, awe, debate; SEE viral post ddr

Bengaluru meets Ghibli: AI-generated images spark nostalgia, awe, debate; SEE viral post

'Gagged, slapped, stabbed in abdomen': How Bengaluru techie stuffed wife into suitcase while she was 'alive' shk

'Gagged, slapped, stabbed in abdomen': How Bengaluru techie stuffed wife into suitcase while she was 'alive'

Karnataka's top cop who gave Bengaluru its 1st traffic signal, dies. All you need to know about BN Garudachar ddr

Karnataka's top cop who gave Bengaluru its 1st traffic signal, dies. All you need to know about BN Garudachar

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra shk

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra

Recent Stories

Trump administration moves to dissolve USAID, merge agency with State Department ddr

Trump administration moves to dissolve USAID, merge agency with State Department

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,644, over 3,400 injured, says military council ddr

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,644, over 3,400 injured, says military council

Self Discovery: 7 Tips to Move On from One-Sided Relationships MEG

Self Discovery: 7 Tips to Move On from One-Sided Relationships

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma reflects on his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians in the league HRD

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma reflects on his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians in the league

Lakme Fashion Week: Ishaan Khatter turns heads flaunting his chiselled abs in shirtless look NTI

Lakme Fashion Week: Ishaan Khatter turns heads flaunting his chiselled abs in shirtless look

Recent Videos

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Video Icon
Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Video Icon
Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Video Icon
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Video Icon