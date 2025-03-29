user
user icon

Fake government job scam busted in Karnataka, Kalaburagi Police arrest fraudsters who duped job seekers

Kalaburagi police have arrested fraudsters running a fake government job scam, cheating 11 people out of Rs 14.55 lakh with fake appointment letters. Authorities seized cash, documents, and bank accounts, with further investigations expected to reveal more details.
 

Divya Danu
ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 8:19 PM IST

In a major breakthrough, the Kalaburagi Police have busted a fake government job scam, arresting fraudsters who allegedly duped job seekers by issuing fake appointment letters.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) A Srinivasulu, the accused were tracked down after the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office filed a complaint about the circulation of fraudulent appointment orders on social media.

A case was registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station under crime number 2/25, invoking sections related to cheating and IT offenses. Two dedicated police teams pursued the accused to Pune, where they initially managed to escape. However, they were later apprehended in Solapur and brought back to Kalaburagi for further investigation.

SP Srinivasulu said, "A case has been registered in CEN police station based on a complaint from the DC office regarding the circulation of fake appointment orders on social media... Crime number 2/25 has been filed under sections related to cheating and IT offenses. Two teams were formed that have tracked down the accused in Pune, but they escaped and we caught hold of them in Solapur and brought them to Kalaburagi district. During the inquiry, we recovered some fake appointment letters. In the last six months, the accused have cheated the public and collected around Rs 14.55 from 11 innocent persons by issuing fake appointment orders."

"They also threatened the victims, warning them that if they reported to the police, they would be falsely implicated in cases. Seven bank accounts have been identified, and we have seized two mobile phones, two SIM cards, Rs 47,000 in cash, and several fake appointment orders. The investigation is ongoing, and we expect to uncover more details soon. The fake appointment orders were issued for government jobs," SP Srinivasulu said.

"During the inquiry, we recovered several fake appointment letters. In the last six months, the accused have cheated 11 innocent job seekers, collecting approximately Rs14.55 lakh by promising them government jobs," SP Srinivasulu said.

The investigation is still underway, and officials expect to uncover more details in the coming days.

