Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at IndiGo Airlines for widespread flight cancellations, blaming the chaos on the airline's market 'monopoly'. She said passengers and staff were left stranded without information or support.

Political Leaders Criticise IndiGo Over Cancellations

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday criticised IndiGo Airlines after widespread flight cancellations left thousands of passengers stranded across the country, saying the crisis reflected the dangers of monopoly and duopoly in India's private aviation sector.

Speaking to ANI, the UBT MP said the airline's large market share had worsened the impact of operational disruptions, urging the management to take responsibility for the inconvenience caused to passengers and staff alike.

'A lesson to the Govt'

"IndiGo has captured the entire market, its market share is more than 60%. The inconvenience they have caused the passengers - neither food nor water was provided to passengers, and they were not being given any information. Even the IndiGo staff had to face difficulty as they were receiving no information from the management. It is they who were facing the anger of the public. So, it is unfortunate. IndiGo management should take cognisance of this...Even the Government seemed helpless...So, this is a lesson to the Govt that in the time to come, such monopoly and duopoly should not be created," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla raised concerns over the large-scale cancellation of IndiGo flights, stating that thousands of passengers have been left stranded at airports and alleging that the government has failed to provide adequate assistance to affected travellers.

Widespread Disruption and Passenger Woes

Meanwhile, IndiGo operations across India remained severely disrupted even on Saturday, with more than 100 flights cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and other cities.

Passengers complained of last-minute alerts, lack of communication and long queues as flight operations continued to be hit nationwide.

Delhi Airport recorded one of the highest cancellation counts, with airport authorities confirming that IndiGo's 54 departures and 52 arrivals, a total of 106 flights, were cancelled as of Saturday morning. (ANI)