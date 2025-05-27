AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi mocks Pakistan’s propaganda over a fake Chinese military drill photo and calls for Pakistan’s re-inclusion on the FATF grey list.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 27: 'Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye' - Owaisi roasts Pakistan over fake victory claim with Chinese image (WATCH)
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 27: Shashi Tharoor-led all-party delegation interacts with business community in Georgetown, meets Guyana President
The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and engaged with prominent members of the business community in Georgetown, strengthening diplomatic ties and discussing key issues of mutual interest.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 27: "Ready to talk with India on Kashmir, water-sharing, and trade," says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
During a visit to Tehran, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said his country is "ready to talk" with India to resolve longstanding issues like Kashmir, water-sharing, and trade, emphasising peace through dialogue and regional cooperation.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 27: Dozens injured as car rams into crowd at Liverpool victory parade, horrific moment caught on cam (WATCH)
A car drove into crowds during Liverpool FC’s victory parade, injuring nearly 50 people, including children. A 53-year-old man was arrested. The incident caused panic, with emergency services responding swiftly.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 27: Southwest monsoon advances across India; Mumbai sees earliest onset in 19 years with heavy rainfall
The southwest monsoon advanced across parts of India, including Mumbai, where it arrived 16 days early—the earliest in 19 years—bringing heavy rains and waterlogging. IMD forecasts continued heavy rainfall along the west coast this week.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 27: All-party delegation led by Supriya Sule concludes Qatar visit, reaffirms India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism
An all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule concluded its Qatar visit, discussing counterterrorism, Operation Sindoor, and India’s zero-tolerance policy with Qatari leaders, think tanks, media, and the Indian community in Doha.