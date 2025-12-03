Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani clarified his 'jihad' remark was misunderstood, explaining its pious meaning. The statement, along with his views on the judiciary and Vande Mataram, sparked a massive political and social backlash.

A day after controversy erupted over his remarks on the meaning of "jihad", Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Tuesday clarified that he takes responsibility for any confusion caused by his statement, asserting that his words were misunderstood outside their full context.

The Jamiat President, while speaking earlier during the National Governing Body meeting in Bhopal, regarding the term "jihad, he said that "Enemies of Islam and Muslims have made 'jihad' a synonym of abuse, conflict and violence. Terms like Love jihad, Land jihad, 'Taleem' Jihad, 'Thook' Jihad are used to insult the faith of Muslims. Unfortunately, responsible people in government and media feel no shame in using such terms."

Madani Clarifies 'Jihad' Remark

Today, speaking exclusively to ANI, Madani said that while his intention was to highlight the "pious" and historical meaning of the term, he accepted that he "could not fulfil the responsibility" of ensuring his words were not misinterpreted. "It is correct that some confusion has been created, but if you see it in context, then you won't misunderstand it. To make sure that no misunderstanding happens was my responsibility, and I could not fulfil that responsibility; you can blame me for that," Madani said.

"But if you hear my full statement, then three statements have been said. One is that in India, Jihad has multiple meanings...The biggest jihad is to have a clear vision of your aim and work on yourself. If there is injustice, raise your voice against it; this is also jihad," he added.

'Jihad is a Pious Word'

Clarifying further, Madani alleged that the Centre and state governments have contributed to a negative association with the word "jihad," even though its actual meaning is rooted in righteousness and resistance against wrongdoing. "The entire ministry, be it centre or be it state, has decided that if anything negative related to Muslims comes to light, it will be called Jihad. Jihad is a pious word. We are fighting for the real meaning of jihad. Jihad is a pious word. We are fighting for the real meaning of jihad. The term jihad is being used to abuse Islam in a very planned manner," the Jamiat president said.

Madani explained that jihad has multiple meanings, including self-improvement and speaking out against injustice. He added that the association of jihad with terrorism is fundamentally wrong, stating that the correct term for terrorists is "fasaadi." "Ever since I entered this organisation as a Secretary, I have made it my life's mission to expose how the terrorists have misconstrued Islamic terminology and spread 'fasaad', we need to be against it...We consider Jihad as fighting the terrorists. I have always said, they are 'fasaadi', and we are ' jihadi. It is by default assumed that all Muslims are 'jihadi' and hence 'fasaadi'. It became my responsibility to explain what Jihad really is," he added.

Criticism of Judiciary and Vande Mataram

The Jamiat President, while speaking earlier during the National Governing Body meeting in Bhopal, also questioned the independence of the judiciary, citing cases like Babri Masjid and triple talaq. He stated that the Supreme Court should be considered "supreme" only if it upholds the Constitution and the law.

Furthermore, Madani also addressed the compulsory recital of Vande Mataram, saying the Jamiat had discussed the issue extensively in 2011 and continues to oppose any form of compulsion. "On Vande Mataram, our organisation debated a lot in 2011 and earlier as well. Now they are saying that Vande Mataram will be compulsory... Forceful implementation is not the idea of India... We will challenge it legally if necessary. First, we will talk about it and try to bring the civil society together," Madani said.

Widespread Backlash and Political Reactions

His statements invited severe backlash from several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, and members of civil society.

BJP, VHP Leaders Condemn Remarks

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain called Madani's comments "misleading and dangerous," adding, "Where in India is oppression occurring? Don't provoke Muslims. They are inciting Muslims and want to lead them on the path of confrontation." He asserted that Muslims enjoy unmatched rights in India and warned against attempts to create distrust.

Hussain also criticised Madani's remark, calling the Supreme Court not "supreme" and describing it as "unfortunate and condemnable". He urged them not to become contractors for Indian Muslims and to say that the Supreme Court is not supreme. "This statement is also very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn it," he said.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal criticised Madani's interpretation of jihad and questioned the organisation's stance. Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also hit out at Madani. "He should see who are carrying out the bomb blasts? Who is doing 'Jihad'? India will suppress the 'Jihadi' mentality and will not tolerate this kind of mentality. He is raising questions on the judiciary, Vande Mataram. What kind of mentality is this?"

Spiritual leader Ishika Taneja added to the criticism, expressing concern about "love jihad" and claiming Hindu women face risks. She cited anecdotal cases and urged greater awareness.

Bar Council of India Chairman and BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra said Madani's remarks about the Supreme Court were "deeply disturbing," adding that India's courts function "impartially and fearlessly."

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi termed Madani's speech "absurd" and claimed it bordered on contempt of court, urging the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance.

Criticism from Within Muslim Community

Notably, criticism did not come solely from Hindu bodies or BJP leaders. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, urged Madani not to "provoke or instigate Muslims," stating, "Crores of Muslims do not agree with his statement... Muslims have faith in the Supreme Court, Parliament and Government."

Protests in Bhopal

Meanwhile, members of the Bajrang Dal and VHP held protests in Bhopal on Sunday, demanding an apology and action against Madani. Protesters alleged that his remarks could fuel social discord.

Congress Blames BJP for Distraction

Amid the controversy, Congress state president Ajay Rai accused the BJP of using communal narratives to distract from unemployment and inflation. "Ever since the BJP came to power, they have been playing the Hindu-Muslim card to hide their failures," he said.

