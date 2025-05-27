Kochi: Actor Unni Mukundan has filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Ernakulam District Court regarding the case filed against him for allegedly assaulting his manager. In the plea, Mukundan claims that the complaint is false and part of a planned conspiracy against him. FEFKA, the film technicians' association, will thoroughly examine the complaint filed by manager Vipin Kumar. The organisation has assigned Working Secretary Sohan Seenulal to investigate the complaint and will take further action based on the findings.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Unni Mukundan based on the manager's complaint. Vipin Kumar alleges that the actor physically assaulted him at his flat in Kochi. The police registered the case after recording a detailed statement from Kumar. Kumar claims the assault was triggered by his praise for the Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Narivetta'. He alleges that Mukundan called him to the parking area of his flat and assaulted him, breaking his glasses. Kumar further alleges that Mukundan's frustration stems from not getting good roles after the movie 'Mālikappuram' and that he is taking it out on others.

"I have worked with Unni for six years and have endured a lot of ridicule. Lately, he has been dealing with several frustrations. He hasn't landed a good role since 'Malikappuram'. 'Get Set Baby' failed, and Gokulam Movies backed out of the film he was supposed to direct. He's taking out all these frustrations on those around him," Vipin said.

"None of those who used to be with him are around anymore. I can't listen to all this anymore. There's a limit to everything. I'm a promotion consultant and have been in the film industry for 18 years. I worked on the film 'Narivetta' and posted praising it. Unni didn't like it. He called me that night and told me to quit being his manager. I agreed," Vipin explained. He further stated that Mukundan later called him downstairs and assaulted him. "I'm not a paid manager. I've worked on around 500 films. His problems might be the reason for all this," Vipin added.