YSRCP refutes TDP's allegations against Jagan Mohan Reddy's air travel expenses as 'incorrect' and 'politically motivated,' clarifying that disputed buildings are government-owned and challenging TDP to release Naidu's travel records.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has hit back at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over allegations concerning former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's air travel expenses, calling the claims "incorrect" and "politically motivated." In a detailed statement on Tuesday, the YSRCP said comments made by TDP leaders, including Nara Lokesh, "misrepresented" official records to create a "misleading" narrative.

YSRCP on Disputed Government Buildings

The party said the government buildings in Visakhapatnam referenced by the TDP are officially owned by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department. According to the YSRCP, the usage of these structures was earlier examined by a committee constituted during the previous TDP administration, and no ownership or personal use by the former Chief Minister was ever established.

Party Demands Transparency from TDP

Countering the criticism, the YSRCP urged the TDP to release a complete record of air travel expenses incurred during the previous tenure of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying such disclosure would enable a factual comparison and offer the public greater transparency.

The party also pointed to what it described as "frequent chartered and helicopter travel" by senior TDP and Jana Sena Party leaders over the last 18 months. The YSRCP questioned how these trips were funded and sought clarity on whether the expenses were paid personally or "supported by political associates or companies." The party, however, did not provide any documents to substantiate the claims it made in the statement.

Allegations a 'Diversion Tactic,' Claims YSRCP

Linking the timing of the allegations to current political debates, the YSRCP said the ruling TDP was attempting to divert attention from issues such as conditions in government-run schools and hostels, and concerns over law and order. According to the party, the TDP's focus on air travel expenditures is aimed at shifting public attention away from governance-related criticism being directed at the present administration.