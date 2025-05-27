A top CPI (Maoist) commander was killed and another injured in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Palamu. This is part of a broader crackdown on Maoist insurgents across the state.

In a major success for security forces, a senior commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in a fierce gunfight in Jharkhand’s Palamu district. The operation was part of a larger anti-Naxal crackdown in the region.

The encounter broke out between Barwahi and Naiya villages in Hussainabad on Monday after police received intelligence about the movement of Maoist leaders in the area. A joint team of the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and local police launched a search operation based on this tip-off.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan confirmed that Tulsi Bhuiyan, a Maoist commander, was killed in the encounter. Another senior rebel, Nitesh Yadav, who carries a bounty of ₹15 lakh on his head, was injured but managed to escape. An SLR (self-loading rifle), a magazine, and other items were recovered from the site.

The exchange of fire lasted for nearly 12 hours. "Around 300 rounds were fired during the gunfight involving at least six Maoists," said Palamu Zonal IG Sunil Bhaskar. The operation is still ongoing.

This is the third major success for security forces in recent days. On Monday, in neighboring Latehar district, Manish Yadav, wanted in 40 cases and carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh, was killed in another gunfight. Kundan Singh Kharwar, a zonal commander with a ₹10 lakh reward on his head, was arrested with two automatic rifles and ammunition.

Both Manish and Kundan had been active for over a decade and were involved in several deadly attacks, including a 2013 ambush that killed 10 policemen.

Just days earlier, on May 24, Pappu Lohra, the chief of the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), and his associate Prabhat Ganjhu were killed. They were among the most wanted rebels in Jharkhand, linked to dozens of violent crimes.

Security forces have ramped up operations in Jharkhand, focusing on flushing out top Maoist leaders from forest hideouts. More coordinated actions are expected in the coming weeks.