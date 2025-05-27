The Indian Army on Tuesday launched emergency rescue and relief operations in Khadki village in Ahilyanagar district (formerly Ahmednagar) after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding and waterlogging in the area.

The area experienced severe waterlogging, leading to waist-deep flooding and the marooning of residents.





Waist-deep water submerged large parts of the village, leaving many residents stranded. Visuals showed people wading through the floodwaters with children and belongings, while some were seen clinging to poles and structures to avoid being swept away. Uprooted trees and damaged houses further worsened the situation.





The Army acted swiftly after receiving a request for help from the District Magistrate of Ahilyanagar. A relief column, including an engineer team and a medical unit from the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC-S), was mobilised around 5:35 PM. The team reached the flood-hit village by 5:50 PM and immediately began rescue operations in coordination with local authorities.





In a statement, the Army said it remains committed to supporting citizens during natural disasters and will continue working closely with the civil administration to help affected people.

The Army’s quick response helped bring some relief to the marooned villagers, even as more rainfall is expected in the region.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahilyanagar district experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, with wind speeds of up to 61 kmph. The IMD said the southwest monsoon has arrived early this year.

The IMD added that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into some more parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of West Central, and some more parts of the North Bay of Bengal.

-With ANI inputs