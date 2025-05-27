Bengaluru: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka Health Department has issued new guidelines mandating testing for Severe Acute Respiratory (SARI) patients across the state. With new cases and fatalities reported in India over the past two days, authorities have urged citizens to wear masks and maintain social distancing. While concerns about a new lockdown have arisen, health officials clarified that there is no need for panic. The mandatory testing for respiratory patients has been implemented as a precautionary measure. Karnataka has reported 80 Covid-cases, of which 73 is from Bengaluru.

According to the new circular issued by the Health Department, RT-PCR testing is mandatory for all SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases. All test samples must be submitted to the designated laboratories on the same day. Furthermore, the testing must be strictly conducted in government labs. Available Covid-19 test kits should be used on a first-in-first-out (FIFO) basis. Instructions have also been issued to ensure that the kits do not become unusable due to delays or mishandling.

Testing is required for elderly individuals, children, and pregnant women exhibiting symptoms. Authorities have also directed that all collected samples should be handled and reported in a timely manner and reach the designated laboratories on the same day.

In light of the increasing cases, hospitals have been instructed to monitor pregnant women and postpartum women. Those showing symptoms are advised to seek immediate medical attention.

Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, testing has resumed in the state starting today. Initially, testing will be conducted at government medical college hospitals and district hospitals. The department has also decided to reopen eight RT-PCR testing labs.

Amid growing concerns about Covid, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that testing would be conducted at select government hospitals. He pointed out that most current Covid cases exhibit only mild symptoms and do not require hospitalization. The minister added that patients should remain at home.