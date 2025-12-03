Union Minister Kiren Rijiju anticipates a constructive discussion on election reforms after an agreement with the opposition. He stated that while SIR is an ECI administrative task, broader reforms are debated and enacted by Parliament.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that he is looking forward to "a very constructive and engaging discussion" on election reforms after an agreement between the government and opposition to resolve the impasse over demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said SIR is an administrative matter of Election Commission and there was need to widen the scope of debate.

'Widen Scope of Debate'

"Election Commission reform is a larger issue which is conducted by the Govt and discussed in the Parliament. Parliament makes laws. So, for bigger reforms in the Election Commission and Election process, Parliament takes up all the matters. SIR is an administrative matter which was decided by the Election Commission of India. That is why, I had stated that if at all we have to discuss about the Election Commission and its role, then we have to widen the scope, you can't just pick up a matter which is administrative in nature, conducted by the Election Commission of India without any direction or consultation from the Government," he said.

"Since the matter has been settled by coming into an agreement for discussion and the time and the date have been finalised, I look forward to a very constructive and engaging discussion," he added.

Discussions to Begin in Lok Sabha

Rijiju said that discussions on Vande Mataram, and electoral reforms will be taken up in Rajya Sabha after Lok Sabha.

"After both the discussions are over, we will propose to take up in the Rajya Sabha. In any case, the discussion can be initiated in either of the Houses. But we have decided that it will be taken up in Lok Sabha first. Otherwise, both Houses have the privilege to take up any matter. After all, it is complementary to each other, both Houses are extremely important."

Lok Sabha will take up discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram song on Monday and on electoral reforms on Tuesday. The winter session of Parliament started on December 1. (ANI)