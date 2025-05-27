Stating India is not just the "second largest partner" for Slovenia in Asia but also "the most important partner" for European Union, National Council of Slovenia President Marko Lotric on Tuesday said the Pahalgam terror attack was "totally not acceptable."

In an interview with ANI, he spoke spoke about the meeting with all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozh, to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, he felt "deeply sorry" for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were brutally killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

“First, I am deeply sorry for the whole life lost in this terrorism attack on 22nd of April. India is not just the second largest partner for Slovenia in Asia, but also India is also the most important partner for all European united, so European Union and such kind of meetings really lead to a better future. We exchange our position and our point of view is that we want really peace not just in our countries, but all around the world. Not just in this case where somebody attacked your people, which is totally not acceptable.”

"We have to look around and how to protect the civil population and also how to encourage the leaders... our future, not in nuclear weapons, not in, different kind of provocation, but our future, common future, should be how to establish democracy, rule of law and ...peace," he added.

Earlier in the day, all-party delegation led by Kanimozhi met Mark Lotric at the National Assembly in Slovenia and conveyed India's resolute stance of zero-tolerance towards terrorism.

Indian Embassy in Slovenia said that the MPs, during the meeting, appreciated Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in promoting global peace and its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism that needs to be eradicated.

When asked how Slovenia's National Council can support India's effort in combating terrorism, he said, “Our National Council of Slovenia is the second home of Slovenian parliament and we call also the first home of civil society. Why for? because civil society give us daily questions and maybe also the answers what we have including in our, let's say, our laws and our respect for the daily life in the country. So, we know what happened all around the world. It's crucial that we support the right position, the right way, the right partner and such of meetings are this. So please go to the multilateral, also organizations like UN Security Council, and on this topic we exchange and the use and try to find the solution.”

He termed the Pahalgam terror attack unacceptable and on Operation Sindoor, he said that Slovenia stands with India to protect the people.

"This attack is terrorism attack. Its not acceptable and this is what we stand together to protect the people in India and India itself. Of course, our voice will always go to the peace to protect the right way, doesn't matter who is bigger and who is smaller," Lotric said.

"So, in this case, India is with 1.4 billion citizens, is incredible bigger and I know that your power is on the top in the world. So, thank you that you let's say take this problem with hand of peace. You stop this attack on the the way that not die people anymore. So, really thank you and your such approach to this problem. I wish you that the problem with India and Pakistan ...go away forever..," he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.