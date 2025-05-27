PM Modi urged Indians to avoid imported goods and embrace Made in India products, especially during festivals. He criticized the rise of Chinese imports like idols and toys and called this shift a patriotic duty.

In a powerful appeal for self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to stop using imported products and support Indian-made goods, especially during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, and Holi.

Speaking as part of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “We must encourage village traders to take a pledge: no matter how much profit they make, they will not sell foreign goods.” He then pointed out how even religious items are now imported, saying, “Unfortunately, even Ganesh idols come from abroad, small-eyed Ganesh idols whose eyes don't even open properly. Even Holi colours are foreign-made.”

His remarks come at a time when concerns are growing about China dumping cheap goods into Indian markets. Items like lights, firecrackers, toys, and idols, mostly imported from China, have taken over Indian markets during the festive season, harming local artisans and small businesses.

PM Modi called on every citizen to take personal responsibility. “As a citizen, I have a task for you: go home and make a list of how many foreign products you use in 24 hours. You don't even realise, but even the hairpin or comb you use might be foreign-made.”

He said India’s growth depends on collective effort. “If we want to save India, to make India, to make India grow, then Operation Sindoor is not just the responsibility of the armed forces, it’s the duty of 104 crore Indians.”

This message continues PM Modi’s long-running ‘Make in India’ push to build a self-reliant economy and reduce dependency on imports, particularly from China.