PM Modi blamed the Indus Waters Treaty for damaging Kashmir’s dams and warned Pakistan of full-scale retaliation. He declared terrorism a direct war, not proxy, while invoking history and launching ₹5,536 crore projects in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly criticised the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a historic blunder that caused massive damage to India, especially Jammu and Kashmir. He said the agreement forbade the desilting of dams built in the region and required the bottom gates, used to flush out sediments, to remain shut for over 60 years.

“If you study the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, you'll be shocked,” PM Modi said. “The reservoirs, which were meant to be filled to 100% capacity, are now reduced to just 2% or 3%. For 60 years, the gates meant to clean the dams were never opened. We have only opened small gates now for cleaning, and already there is a flood in Pakistan. I haven’t done anything yet, and they are already sweating,” he added.

PM Modi's remarks were part of a wider attack on Pakistan's policies and its support for terrorism. Referring to events after May 7 (Operation Sindoor), he said that terrorist funerals in Pakistan were conducted with full state honours, including Pakistan’s flags and army salutes. “This is no longer a proxy war. It is a clear war strategy by Pakistan. And you will get a response accordingly,” Modi warned.

He recalled the swift military response India gave following the death of soldiers, when nine terror hideouts were destroyed in just 22 minutes. “Everything was done in front of cameras so that no one in our country would ask for proof,” he said.

PM Modi also revisited the history of terrorism in Kashmir. “After the Partition in 1947, the first terrorist attack happened that very night in Kashmir. A part of Maa Bharti was taken by Pakistan using Mujahideen. If the terrorists had been crushed then, and if Sardar Patel’s advice, to not stop until PoK was taken, had been followed, we wouldn’t be suffering for the last 75 years,” he said. “Now, we have decided to remove that thorn that has been troubling the nation for decades.”

He linked the current struggle against terrorism to the historical wounds of Partition, saying, “Zanjeerein katni chahiye thi, par bhujayein kaat di gayi thi (Chains should have been cut, but instead arms were severed).”

The Prime Minister also praised the public’s patriotic spirit during his two-day tour across Gujarat. “In Vadodara, Dahod, Bhuj, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, I saw a saffron sea, waving flags, and love for the motherland in every heart. It was unforgettable,” he said.

PM Modi made these remarks in Gujarat, where he earlier inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹5,536 crore at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.