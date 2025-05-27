An embassy volunteer involved in completing the procedures said that the repatriation of Vinod Kumar's body is delayed due to an outstanding hospital bill from a previous treatment.

Riyadh: The bodies of two missing Kerala men were recovered at an illegal alcohol distillery in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, and one body has been repatriated to India. The victims, identified as Kuttan and Vinod Kumar, had gone missing a few days ago. With the assistance of the Indian Embassy, procedures for repatriating the bodies were completed earlier. Kuttan's body was sent to Thiruvananthapuram on an Air India Express flight. The body of Vinod Kumar will be sent to Alappuzha in the coming days.

An embassy volunteer involved in completing the procedures said that the repatriation of Vinod Kumar's body is delayed due to an outstanding hospital bill from a previous treatment. The decomposed bodies of both men were discovered on April 3. Police investigated after a local resident complained of a strong odor emanating from the building where they lived.

The room they were staying in was locked from the inside. Police broke down the door to gain entry. The bodies, found in a state of decomposition, were estimated to be several days old. Barrels full of illicit liquor, distilling equipment, and other paraphernalia were found at the scene. Police concluded that the two likely died from inhaling the strong fumes from the alcohol distillation.

The post-mortem report and forensic examination did not reveal any other causes of death. The Thiruvananthapuram native who rented the building is in police custody. Initially, during questioning, he claimed ignorance and alleged that the deceased had stolen and misused his Iqama (residence permit). However, a search of his mobile phone revealed photos detailing the alcohol distillation operation.

He later confessed to renting out the building for 1000 Riyals per month. The Malayali currently in police custody, along with a friend, had previously visited the residence searching for Vinod and Kuttan after they went missing. Looking through an open window, they saw both men lying motionless on the floor. They then left the scene without informing anyone. The Thiruvananthapuram native in custody stated that he himself had experienced dizziness and fallen multiple times due to the strong fumes from the alcohol distillation.