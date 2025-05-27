BJP spent ₹57.65 crore, nearly four times AAP’s ₹14.51 crore, in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, helping it return to power after 27 years. Congress, despite a poor performance, spent ₹46.19 crore.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which returned to power in Delhi after nearly three decades, spent ₹57.65 crore during the 2025 Assembly elections, which is almost four times more than what the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spent.

According to expenditure reports submitted to the Election Commission, AAP, which ruled Delhi for 10 years before being voted out, spent ₹14.51 crore during the poll period. The Congress, which failed to win a single seat for the second straight time, spent ₹46.19 crore.

The Delhi Assembly elections were held between January 7 and February 8, 2025. Out of the total 70 seats, BJP secured 48 seats, while AAP won 22.

BJP’s report showed that it received ₹87.79 crore during the election period. Of the ₹57.65 crore it spent, ₹39.15 crore went towards general party campaigning, while ₹18.51 crore was spent on candidates.

AAP received ₹16.10 crore during the same period. It spent ₹12.12 crore on general campaigning and ₹2.39 crore on its candidates.

Congress’s total expenditure of ₹46.19 crore included ₹40.13 crore on campaign activities and ₹6.06 crore on candidates.

The numbers reflect not only the political outcome but also the scale of financial power used during one of Delhi’s most high-stakes elections in recent years.