The US Embassy in India warns international students in the US about visa revocation risks if they fail to maintain their student status or leave their program without informing their school.

The US Embassy in India on Tuesday issued a stern warning to international students studying in the United States. The Embassy cautioned that students who "drop out, skip classes, or leave your programme of study" without informing their school may face revocation of their student visas.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Embassy urged students to strictly adhere to the terms of their visas and "maintain your student status" to avoid complications.

The statement read, "If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues."

Growing Indian Student Presence in the US

American universities continue to attract a significant number of Indian students. In 2023, the US consular team in India issued over 140,000 student visas, the highest number for any country, marking a record third consecutive year of growth.

That same year, the US Mission in India processed a record 1.4 million visas overall, underscoring the deepening ties and increased travel between the two countries.