India views China as its main strategic threat and Pakistan as a secondary concern, says a US intelligence report. Pakistan sees India as an existential threat and continues to modernise its nuclear arsenal with China’s support.
| Updated : May 26 2025, 08:08 AM
Summary
08:08 AM (IST) May 26
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 26: India sees China as primary threat, Pakistan as secondary concern: US intelligence
08:07 AM (IST) May 26
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 26: Man arrested in New York for alleged firebomb plot against US Embassy in Tel Aviv
Joseph Neumeyer, a US-German dual citizen, was arrested in New York after being deported from Israel for allegedly plotting a firebomb attack on the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
08:07 AM (IST) May 26
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 26: Trump criticizes Harvard’s 31% foreign student intake, says Americans are being left out
Trump criticised Harvard for having 31% foreign students, saying it limits opportunities for American students. He questioned why the US funds Harvard while foreign governments do not and raised concerns about transparency.