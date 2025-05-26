Doha: Following the Indian delegation's visit to Qatar, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule emphasised that the Qatar government is fully committed to the long-term relationship between the two countries. Sule asserted that Qatar has assured their commitment against India's zero tolerance approach against terrorism. The NCP MP stated that India and Qatar will oppose and not tolerate any terrorist attack on the human lives. She further termed the visit as "successful" and said that the Qatar government was pretty "hospitable" towards the Indian delegation.



"Qatar government is committed to this long-term relationship that India and Qatar have had and they have promised us and reassured us that they are committed to zero tolerance against terrorism. In this entire journey, in all the meetings that we've had, the government has reassured us that they stand totally united and any terrorist attack anywhere in the world, Qatar and India stand united and we will oppose and we will not tolerate any terrorist attacks against any human lives, especially our innocent citizens", Supriya Sule said.



"This trip has been extraordinarily successful and the Qatar government has been very hospitable towards us and in every discussion, they have reiterated the relationship of Qatar and India, the friendship, the trust, the bond, not just of the past, but for the next decades to come", she added. The all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Monday met Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar.



Sule conveyed India's perspectives on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Doha wrote, “Today morning the multi-party delegation met HE Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, MoS for Foreign Affairs and conveyed India's perspectives on Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's national consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism.” It added, "MoS Dr Al Khulaifi conveyed Qatar's solidarity with India and policy of zero tolerance against terrorism for regional stability and prosperity."