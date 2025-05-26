Sadhguru received the 2025 Global Indian of the Year Award from Canada India Foundation for his global impact through Conscious Planet. He donated the CAD 50,000 prize to Cauvery Calling for ecological rejuvenation.

Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru was awarded the prestigious Global Indian of the Year 2025 by the Canada India Foundation (CIF) for his outstanding work in raising human consciousness and leading global ecological efforts through his Conscious Planet movement.

The award was officially presented at a grand ceremony held in Toronto on May 22. It included a CAD 50,000 cash prize, which Sadhguru immediately dedicated to his Cauvery Calling initiative, a major project aimed at revitalising the river Cauvery and transforming the lives of over 84 million people in southern India.

Accepting the award, Sadhguru said, “Wonderful to see the Indian community contributing to the growth and prosperity of both Canada and India. Deeply appreciate your warmth & hospitality. Much Love & Blessings.”

The award was handed over by CIF Chair Ritesh Malik and National Convenor Sunita Vyas, in the presence of Canadian leaders, entrepreneurs, and Indo-Canadian community members. CIF took to social media to thank Sadhguru, stating, “Sadhguru’s message resonates deeply: a conscious and compassionate humanity is the way forward.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Malik said, “Sadhguru provides practical and long-term solutions to global issues like soil degradation, food quality, and climate change. His focus on yoga, meditation, and mental well-being aligns closely with Canada's own health and sustainability goals.”

The Canada India Foundation is a public policy think tank that works to strengthen ties between India and Canada. Its Global Indian Award recognises individuals of Indian heritage who have made extraordinary contributions to humanity on a global scale.

Sadhguru’s Conscious Planet initiative, under which he has launched efforts like Save Soil, Rally for Rivers, and Cauvery Calling, is designed to inspire action on ecological issues by governments, citizens, and policymakers alike. Cauvery Calling alone aims to support farmers in planting over 2.42 billion trees, improving groundwater and soil health across the river basin.

With this recognition, Sadhguru joins a list of influential global Indians who have used their platform for ecological, social, and spiritual upliftment.