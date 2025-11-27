The IMD in Ranchi has forecast fluctuating temperatures for Jharkhand, with an initial drop of 1.5 degrees followed by a 2-4 degree rise in the coming days. These variations are linked to two developing weather systems in the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ranchi, on Wednesday issued a weather update, forecasting fluctuating temperatures in the state over the next few days. Director, IMD Ranchi, Abhishek Anand said, "The temperature may fall by another 1.5 degrees by tomorrow morning. However, it is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees again in the next 2-3 days."

Weather Systems Driving Temperature Changes

He explained that the temperature variations are linked to two weather systems developing in the southern Bay of Bengal near the Indian Ocean. "One of these systems is in Northeast Indonesia, where it has intensified into the Senyar cyclonic storm. Additionally, a low-pressure system has formed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, which may intensify within the next 24 hours," Anand added.

Authorities have urged residents to stay updated with weather advisories, particularly in areas prone to heavy rainfall or strong winds. The IMD continues to closely monitor cyclonic developments and will issue timely warnings if necessary.

All India Weather Warning

"The isolated places over Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm Alerts

The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada.

Delhi-NCR Weather Outlook

In Delhi and its adjoining regions, such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, the weather will be cloudy, with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. (ANI)