Thiruvananthapuram: The westerly winds are expected to strengthen over Kerala for the next five days. A low-pressure area is currently situated over Marathwada, and another is likely to develop over the central-west and north Bay of Bengal by May 27th. Widespread rain is anticipated across Kerala over the next five days. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for isolated extremely heavy rainfall today and very heavy rainfall from May 26th to 30th.

Due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert. Today's red alert covers Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. While Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts are predicted to experience very heavy rainfall, the situation is similar to a red alert scenario.

Red Alert

26/05/2025: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

27/05/2025: Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts are predicted to experience very heavy rainfall, similar to a red alert situation. The IMD has declared a red alert for these districts, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Orange Alert

26/05/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

27/05/2025: Thrissur, Malappuram, Kasaragod

28/05/2025: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

29/05/2025: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

30/05/2025: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

The IMD has issued an orange alert for these districts, indicating the possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Yellow Alert

27/05/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad

28/05/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

29/05/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

30/05/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki

A yellow alert has been issued for these districts by the IMD, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Extremely heavy rainfall can cause hazardous conditions, including flash floods and landslides. Low-lying areas and urban centers may experience waterlogging. Continuous rainfall can also trigger landslides and mudslides. The public and government agencies are advised to exercise extreme caution.