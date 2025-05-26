Customs will seize the containers that washed ashore on the Kerala coast and import duty will be levied, treating the goods in the containers as imported into India. The owner must pay the duty and take possession of the goods to avoid confiscation.

Kochi: A complaint has been filed requesting an investigation into the Kochi ship accident. The complaint, submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleges that 73 out of the 643 containers on the ship involved in the accident were empty. The complainant, social activist Sabu Stephen, alleged that it was an attempt at insurance fraud and a conspiracy to tarnish the reputation of Vizhinjam Port.

Meanwhile, customs will seize the containers that washed ashore on the Kerala coast and import duty will be levied, treating the goods in the containers as imported into India. The ship's owner must pay the duty and take possession of the goods, or they will be confiscated. This action is being taken under Section 21 of the Customs Act of 1962, which stipulates that goods washed ashore are considered imported into India and subject to duty.

This decision was made in a meeting of senior customs officials held last night. Customs officials will visit the sites where the containers washed ashore, prepare a report, and take possession of them. Customs marine patrol boats will intensify surveillance along the coast. The containers that washed ashore at Shakthikulangara will be towed by boats to Kollam Port.

Meanwhile, more containers from the ship that sank in the Arabian Sea near the Kochi coast have washed ashore in Kerala, specifically in Kollam and Alappuzha. The Disaster Management Authority has reiterated its warning that people should not approach or touch the containers and should maintain a distance of 200 meters.

The containers have washed ashore in places like Karunagappally, Chavara, Shakthikulangara, and Neendakara in Kollam, and Tharayilkadavu in Alappuzha. Five containers washed ashore in Neendakara, Kollam, alone. Preliminary assessments suggest that most containers are empty. Announcements are being made through loudspeakers in areas like Arattupuzha panchayat in Alappuzha to warn people.

Meanwhile, with containers from the cargo ship washing ashore, tests have begun to determine if hazardous materials have contaminated the seawater. The Aquatic Biology and Fisheries Department of Kerala University and the Department of Fisheries are collecting samples. Fish samples will be collected in the next phase.