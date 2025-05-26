Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, was guarded by at least six men armed with AK-47 rifles as she roamed around at Anarkali Bazar in Pakistan's Lahore.

Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, was guarded by at least six men armed with AK-47 rifles as she roamed around at Anarkali Bazar in Pakistan's Lahore. The sight shocked a Scottish YouTuber, also travelling in Pakistan, who wondered why she needed such security.

Scottish YouTuber Callum Mill who has a YouTube channel called 'Callum Abroad' reportedly visited Pakistan in March, 2025. The video he shot during a visit to Lahore's Anarkali Bazar shows several people armed with guns and wearing jackets with "No Fear" written on them.

He uploaded the video with Indian YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra roaming with at least six gunmen from Pakistan Police in Lahore.

In the now-viral video, Jyoti Malhotra, also recording the video, can be seen. Callum introduces himself as a Scottish YouTuber. Jyoti asks him if it was his first visit to Pakistan. To this, Callum replies, "No, five times." She also asks him if he has been to India and introduces herself as an Indian. When Callum asks what she thinks about Pakistan's hospitality, Jyoti replies, "It's great".

Watch full video

As Jyoti walks on, Callum realises the armed men are with her. "She's the one with the guys, with all the security. I don't know why, what's the need for all the guns? Look at all the guns she has got surrounding her. There are six gunmen surrounding her," he can be heard saying in the video.

The viral video has raised several questions: while the Scottish YouTuber moves around alone, why is Jyoti Malhotra surrounded by men armed with AK-47s? Who are the others with her? The armed men are not in uniform, but could be security personnel in plain clothes.

Currently under investigation, the Scottish YouTuber's video adds to the suspicion regarding the reception and access enjoyed by Jyoti Malhotra during her trips to Pakistan.