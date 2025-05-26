Earlier on Saturday, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) stated that it had arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Gujarat's Kachchh district, for allegedly sharing classified information with a Pakistani agent.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for allegedly engaging in espionage and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani officers. According to a press release by the NIA's on Monday, the CRPF personnel identified as Moti Ram Jat was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with the Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023.

The agency has further found that the Jat was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits. Jat was nabbed by the NIA in Delhi and held in custody until June 6 by the Special Court at Patiala House Courts for interrogation on the matter.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence officers. The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023. The agency has further found that it was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits. NIA, which had nabbed and arrested Moti Ram from Delhi, is continuing to interrogate the accused, who was remanded to the agency's custody till 6th June by the Special Court at Patiala House Courts," the release stated.

Earlier on Saturday, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) stated that it had arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Gujarat's Kachchh district, for allegedly sharing classified information related to the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Navy with a Pakistani agent.

The arrest, confirmed by Gujarat ATS SP K Siddharth, follows an investigation that revealed Gohil's communication with a woman named Aditi Bharadwaj, identified as a Pakistani operative, through WhatsApp, where he shared sensitive photos and videos of BSF and Indian Navy sites.

"Gujarat ATS arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Kachchh... We had information that he had been sharing information related to BSF and Indian Navy with a Pakistani agent... The accused was called here for a preliminary investigation on May 1. It was revealed that during June-July 2023, Sahdev Singh Gohil had come in contact with a girl named Aditi Bharadwaj through WhatsApp... While speaking to her, he came to know that she was a Pakistani agent. She asked for photos and videos of the BSF and Indian Navy sites, which were under construction or newly constructed. He started sharing photos and videos through WhatsApp," Siddharth stated.

The investigation revealed that Gohil, initially contacted by Bharadwaj in 2023, continued to share critical information into 2025, receiving financial compensation for his actions.