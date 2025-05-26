New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday, urged everyone in Kerala to remain vigilant and be mindful of the periodic safety alerts in vulnerable areas in the wake of the electrocution of two brothers in Kozhikode.



Taking to X on Monday, the Wayanad MP said, "Hearing about the loss of two young brothers, Nidhin and Aivin, in Kodenchery, Kozhikode was heartbreaking. I pray that God gives their family the strength to bear this terrible tragedy". "I urge all of you in Kerala to remain vigilant, follow the directives given by the authorities and be mindful of the periodic safety alerts in vulnerable areas. All our colleagues in the UDF are there to provide proactive assistance and care. I am confident that they will make themselves available at all hours and be of help. Let us work together to ensure everyone's safety," she added in the post.





Due to heavy rain alerts, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad, and Kasargod districts on May 26.

The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in 11 districts and an orange alert in three districts due to heavy rains.

The holiday applies to all institutions, including Anganwadis, nurseries, Kendriya Vidyalayas, CBSE and ICSE schools, professional colleges, tuition centres, and madrasas. However, there is no change in the schedule for exams and interviews.



Since schools have not officially reopened in Kerala, only special classes are currently being held. On Saturday, the southwest monsoon hit Kerala, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This year, the Southwest Monsoon set in over Kerala on May 24, eight days earlier than its normal onset date of June 1, said IMD.



On July 30, 2024, Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying scores of houses and other buildings.