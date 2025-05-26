CISF Sub-Inspector Geeta Samota has made history as the first woman from the force to scale Mount Everest. She dedicated the feat to her colleagues, calling it a symbol of women's growing strength in uniformed services.

Sub-Inspector Geeta Samota of the CISF has created history by becoming the first woman personnel from the force to scale Mount Everest, setting a shining example of indomitable courage and unyielding determination. Today, after her successful summit, Geeta arrived at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where she received a grand welcome from senior CISF officials, the CISF band, and a large crowd of well-wishers.



The 35-year-old climber summited the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, standing tall at 8,849 metres, on May 19. Alongside the Indian tricolour, she proudly hoisted the CISF flag on the summit, marking a landmark moment in the 56-year history of the paramilitary force.



Speaking to ANI, Geeta Samota said, “First and foremost, I'm deeply thankful to the CISF for the honour of having its flag hoisted atop the world's highest peak, Mount Everest. I'm especially grateful to our DG Sir for his unwavering support throughout every mission of mine. Today, I feel immense pride in my organisation. In the 56-year history of the CISF, its flag has now flown on the summit of Everest, and for that, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all CISF personnel.”

Talking about the beginning of her mountaineering journey, Geeta added, "A mountain journey isn't something that happens in a day or two. It requires years of struggle and preparation. For me, it's been a 10-year-long journey. My target is to climb the highest peaks of all seven continents. I've already hoisted the CISF flag on five of them, and only two remain, which I aim to complete soon."

She dedicated her achievement to her CISF colleagues.

Geeta said, “I dedicate this achievement to all my CISF colleagues. Just as I've struggled to reach Everest, they too work with the same level of effort, honesty, and perseverance every day. This success belongs to all of them.”

She also spoke about the increasing presence of women as the face of India's armed and paramilitary forces, and the recent example of two women officers being entrusted with briefing responsibilities during Operation Sindoor.

She futher added, “Earlier, these ideas existed only in books and speeches, women's empowerment was more of a concept than a reality. But today, we're seeing it on the ground. This is a very positive change, and we're proud to see women advancing in every field. Dream big. Only when you dream can you turn them into reality. It will take time and demand a lot of hard work, but it is possible. The armed forces are a great platform to fulfil such dreams. I'm living proof of that, having climbed Mount Everest.”

"The journey was incredibly tough. There were moments when I questioned myself, thinking I was better off staying down below. But the moment you reach the top and hoist the national flag, all the exhaustion and doubt vanish. At that point, the only words that come out are 'Jai Hind'," she concluded.