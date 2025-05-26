Riyadh: Machilakath Abdul Rahim, a native of Kodambuzha, Feroke, Kozhikode, who is currently imprisoned in Riyadh for the murder of a Saudi boy, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. A crucial verdict was delivered in the Abdul Rahim case today. He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment under Public Rights. The verdict was announced during a hearing held at the Riyadh Criminal Court today (Monday) at 9:30 am Saudi time. He will be released after serving the remaining time of his sentence. The case will complete 20 years in December 2026.

Rahim, who is currently serving his sentence in Riyadh's Iskan Prison, is in his 19th year of imprisonment. He is expected to be released next year. Rahim, the defense lawyers, a representative from the Indian Embassy, and Siddique Thuvvur, the official representative of Rahim's family, participated in the online hearing from the prison. The previous hearing was held on the 5th of this month. The case was adjourned then as the court required more time to examine the original case diary. The death sentence, which was initially awarded based on private rights, was waived nine months ago after the plaintiff's side accepted Diya (blood money) of 1.5 crore Riyals (approximately 34 crore Indian Rupees). However, the unresolved issue of Public Rights had indefinitely prolonged his imprisonment. Thirteen hearings were held in the past nine months to reach a decision on this matter. Abdul Rahim was arrested in November 2006 in connection with the murder of Saudi boy Anas Al Fayez. He was sentenced to death in 2012.