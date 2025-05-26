The Hindu Mahasabha has announced its intention to contest the Nilambur by-election. The party's state president criticized the BJP for not fielding a candidate, suggesting it was facilitating vote trading.

Kochi: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has announced its intention to contest the Nilambur by-election. State president Swami Bhadrananda stated that if the BJP doesn't field a candidate, the Hindu Mahasabha will put forward its own. He accused the state BJP of creating an opportunity for the Left and Right fronts to raise allegations of vote trading. He questioned the leadership of the state BJP, emphasizing that the party's growth wasn't solely due to electoral victories but also its propagation of dharma-centric ideologies and motivating its workers. This, he argued, is the primary reason for participating in elections.

Swami Bhadrananda questioned the BJP's motives for not fielding a candidate. He declared that 'true Hindus' would no longer tolerate the trading of Hindu votes. He asserted that if the BJP fails to nominate a suitable candidate in Nilambur, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha will field its own to ensure the pride, dignity, and safety of Sanatanis, promising to put forward a strong contender.

The BJP is divided on whether to field a candidate in the Nilambur by-election. A final decision will be made after consulting with NDA leaders in Kerala and the BJP's national leadership. In yesterday's BJP core committee meeting, the majority favored not contesting. The party considers this a forced election with little political relevance. The prevailing view is to focus on local body elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress candidate selection for the Nilambur by-election is heading towards a major conflict. PV Anwar has publicly indicated his refusal to accept Aryadan Shaukat as the Congress candidate. Anwar stated that he did not resign to make someone an MLA. He added that he would even align with the devil to defeat the Pinarayi government, but the devil should be a good one. He also mentioned that whether he himself will contest should neither be confirmed nor denied.

PV Anwar also expressed strong opposition to the delay in his UDF entry. He was promised associate membership, which hasn't materialized. He compared associate membership to standing at the bus door, emphasizing the need for a seat to sit. He pointed out the dissatisfaction among his workers and described the ongoing discussions within the UDF as astonishing, suggesting that the leadership hasn't grasped the seriousness of the situation. Responding to the KPCC president's statement that he hadn't suggested a Christian candidate, Anwar remarked that Sunny has only been president for a few days.