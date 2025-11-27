A bomb scare halted the Mumbai-bound Dadar-Ajmer Superfast Express at Ajmer junction for over two hours. Police confirmed no bomb threat after a thorough search by multiple squads, though three individuals were detained for questioning.

The Mumbai-bound Dadar-Ajmer Superfast Express remained immobile at Ajmer junction on Wednesday evening owing to a bomb scare, officials said.

Police Confirm No Bomb Threat After Search

However, Himanshu Jangid, Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Ajmer, told ANI that there was no bomb threat, as no "suspicious material" was found during a thorough search of the railway station and the train. "We received information in the control regarding suspicious individuals. After this, we carried out a check at the railway station. With the help of the dog squad and the BDS (bomb disposal squad), we checked the train as well. We have not discovered any suspicious material. We brought in a few people for questioning who seemed suspicious. There is no bomb threat, which is being talked about on social media," ASP Jangid said.

The train was scheduled to leave at 8 pm, but remained immobile for over two hours as various teams, including the bomb disposal squad, conducted searches for suspicious materials. The police also picked up three suspected individuals for questioning.

Passengers Recount Confusion and Delay

Ahmed, a passenger on the train, said that the officials didn't inform them of any bomb scare, but they learned of it from online news reports. "I am from Mumbai. I just got to know. We were clueless earlier because the police personnel only told us about the ongoing check. The train has remained stranded here since 8 pm. They should have asked us to evacuate the train. Police have taken three people with them," he told ANI.

Another passenger, hailing from Ajmer and travelling to Mumbai, told ANI that the police checked inside the train for multiple hours. There were personnel from the bomb squad present here, he added.

"The police personnel checked five to six times," Sameera Rawal, a passenger travelling to Mumbai, told ANI.

The train was allowed to depart after a thorough search. Police are investigating the matter further. (ANI)