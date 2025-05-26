Actor Dino Morea was questioned by Mumbai Police’s EOW over phone calls with the main accused in the Mithi River scam, which involves inflated equipment rentals and alleged collusion between BMC officials and contractors.

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was questioned on Monday by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in connection with Rs 65-crore Mithi River cleaning scam. He reached the EOW office around 11 a.m. and was questioned for several hours.

According to EOW officials, Morea was called in after investigators found records of multiple phone conversations between him, his brother, and the main accused in the case, Ketan Kadam. The police are now trying to understand the nature of these conversations.

The scam revolves around alleged financial fraud involving the rental of silt-pushing and dredging machines used for cleaning the Mithi River. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reportedly paid inflated prices for machines sourced from a Kochi-based company, Matprop Technical Services Pvt. Ltd.

Investigators believe the fraud was carried out with the help of BMC officials and executives from Matprop. Kadam and his associate Jay Joshi allegedly overcharged the BMC by submitting inflated bills for equipment.

While Morea has not been named as an accused, police say his connection to one of the arrested persons required further clarification, which is why he was summoned.

The investigation is still ongoing.