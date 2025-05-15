India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Pakistan's terror network exposed: Hizbul Mujahideen admits 3 terrorists killed in Tral encounter were their operatives

Indian security forces eliminate three Pakistan-backed terrorists in Tral, with Hizbul Mujahideen claiming responsibility amid intensified anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: After facing heat, Donald Trump takes U-turn on India-Pakistan mediation claims? (WATCH)
Amid mounting scrutiny, US President Donald Trump appeared to soften his earlier claim of directly mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India revokes security clearance for Turkey’s Celebi Airport Services after support for Pak
The government has revoked security clearance for Turkish ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services. Celebi handles ground handling at two of India's largest airports - Delhi & Mumbai.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: AI video recreates Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor; screened in Srinagar's Lal Chowk
A new AI-generated video has recreated the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and the ensuing retaliation in the form of Operation Sindoor.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Mother pleads with terrorist to surrender in final video call before Tral encounter (Watch)
A video shows terrorist Amir Nazir Wani holding an AK-47 and refusing his mother’s plea to surrender before a deadly encounter in Tral, Pulwama. Wani and two other terrorists were killed in the gunfight with security forces.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'We were never really close friends': Neeraj Chopra on ties with Arshad Nadeem amid Indo-Pak tensions (WATCH)
Neeraj Chopra clarifies his distant relationship with Arshad Nadeem amid Indo-Pak tensions and addresses social media backlash over the NC Classic invitation.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Drone footage shows Jaish terrorists hiding, taking cover before being killed in J&K encounter (WATCH)
Drone footage captured the final moments of three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists hiding in a Tral building before being killed by security forces. The encounter followed intel inputs and marks another success in anti-terror ops in South Kashmir.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: EaseMyTrip raises alarm on security threat for defence bookings via Chinese-owned platform
Pitti also posted screenshots on "X" claiming the use of the site for defence travel, and calling for government scrutiny and immediate corrective action.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Nuclear radiation leak happened in Pakistan’s Kirana Hills? What World’s top atomic agency said
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: "Are nuclear weapons safe in hands of Pakistan": Rajnath Singh calls for global intervention
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Srinagar to review security and combat readiness after Operation Sindoor. He paid tribute to fallen soldiers and civilians, questioned Pakistan's nuclear security, and affirmed India's resolve against terrorism.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'We stand with nation': After JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia also cuts ties with Turkish Institutions
Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended all Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Turkish educational institutions, amid escalating calls across the country to boycott Turkey over its vocal support for Pakistan during the recent conflict.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India's 6-point rebuttal to US on every Pakistan ceasefire claim
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) firmly refuted multiple assertions made by the US leadership concerning the nature of the ceasefire, including suggestions of American mediation.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'One Bihari destroys Pakistan..:' BJP's swipe at Tejashwi Yadav with comparison to Air Marshal AK Bharti
BJP on Wednesday ridiculed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav by drawing a stark contrast between him and Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: After New York Times, Washington Post analysis of Indian strikes on Pakistan show extent of damage
India's strikes on Pakistan damaged runways and structures across at least six airfields, according to a visual analysis by The Washington Post.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: 'Pakistan ran like a scared dog with tail between its legs': Ex-Pentagon official after India's Operation Sindoor (WATCH)
Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin said India decisively won militarily and diplomatically in Operation Sindoor, forcing a panicked Pakistani retreat after precision strikes on terror infrastructure.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: India pushes UN to designate LeT proxy TRF as terror outfit after Pahalgam attack
India intensifies push at the UN to designate The Resistance Front as a terror group after its claimed role in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Encounter under way between security forces and terrorists in Awantipora, J&K
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Nader area of Tral, Awantipora, in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. J&K Police confirmed the operation is ongoing, with more details expected soon.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: British commentator David Vance calls India’s Operation Sindoor long overdue, criticizes Western media
British political commentator David Vance backed India’s Operation Sindoor, calling it long overdue and a strike for civilisation. He criticised Western media for pro-Pakistan bias and slammed Trump for interfering in India’s response.
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari meets family of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw after safe return from Pakistan
West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari met BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw’s family after his safe return from Pakistan. Shaw was held by Pakistan Rangers for 21 days after accidentally crossing the border.