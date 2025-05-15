Pitti also posted screenshots on "X" claiming the use of the site for defence travel, and calling for government scrutiny and immediate corrective action.

Online travel portal EaseMyTrip has raised serious concerns over a potential national security loophole, claiming that Indian armed forces personnel are booking discounted flight tickets through a platform with alleged Chinese ownership.

In a post on social media platform X, Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip said, "Indian Armed Forces book discounted tickets via a platform majorly owned by China, entering Defence ID, route & date. Our enemies know where our soldiers are flying. Attaching screenshots exposing this loophole - it must be patched now."

Pitti also posted screenshots on "X" claiming the use of the site for defence travel, and calling for government scrutiny and immediate corrective action. ANI could not independently verify the details of the bookings made by the Indian armed forces.

"It is deeply alarming that members of the Indian Armed Forces are booking discounted tickets through a travel platform with significant Chinese ownership by inputting sensitive details like Defence ID, travel route, and date. This exposes a grave national security risk. Our enemies could potentially gain access to real-time movement data of our soldiers. We are attaching screenshots that highlight this vulnerability and urge immediate action from relevant authorities. This loophole must be patched without delay. National security cannot be compromised," said, Nishant Pitti, Chairman, EaseMyTrip said.

When questioned by an Aviation Journalist on the Chinese ownership in Travel portal MakeMyTrip, Pitti posted a screenshot of the Nasdaq filing for the Portal claiming that it had significant ownership of a Chinese Travel company.

The portal MakeMyTrip has not responded to Pitti's claims as yet.



Earlier, the Co-founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip, also gave a call to boycott travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan after it was revealed that the countries had supported Pakistan during India's Anti-Terror operation Sindoor.

"We were the first ones to take out a travel advisory against Turkey and Azerbaijan when we got to know that these countries were supporting the wrong side. After us, many travel agencies took our similar advisories," Pitti told ANI.

Travel portal MakeMyTrip has also advised travellers against any non-eesential travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan saying that in solidarity with the nation they have also discontinued all promotions and offers for the two countries.