India on Tuesday issued a six-point rebuttal to recent statements by US President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration regarding the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement announced over the weekend. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) firmly refuted multiple assertions made by the US leadership concerning the nature of the ceasefire, including suggestions of American mediation, threats of trade pressure, and the possibility of discussions over Kashmir.

On the night of May 6-7, Indian forces retaliated against the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam with Operation Sindoor. A four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan followed. Both countries agreed not to attack each other, leading to a halt in the fighting.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump took credit for stopping the clash between India and Pakistan. Trump even went so far as to say that if India had not agreed to stop the fighting, he would have stopped trade with them.

India's MEA responded to the statements made by Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed the involvement of any third country in stopping the military confrontation.

Let's examine Donald Trump and Marco Rubio's claims and the Ministry of External Affairs' response

Claim- The US mediated the India-Pakistan ceasefire

Reality- The agreement was reached directly between the DGMOS of India and Pakistan. Pakistan requested this after the effective strikes by the Indian Air Force.

Claim- Averted nuclear conflict

Reality- Military action was taken only in the conventional domain.

Claim- Threatened India with trade stoppage

Reality- There was no discussion about trade with the US during Operation Sindoor.

Claim- Will mediate on Kashmir

Reality- Talks will only be bilateral. The issue will be to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Claim- Brought India and Pakistan together

Reality- There is no talk of bringing India and Pakistan together. The international community stands with India on terrorism.

Claim- India and Pakistan will talk at a neutral venue

Reality- There is no plan for such talks.