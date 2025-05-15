Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended all Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Turkish educational institutions, amid escalating calls across the country to boycott Turkey over its vocal support for Pakistan during the recent conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Professor Saima Saeed, PRO of Jamia Millia Islamia, said, " We have suspended all MoUs with institutions affiliated with Turkey. Jamia stands with the nation and the Government of India."

The development follows Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) suspension of its academic agreement with Inonu University in Malatya, Turkiye, citing national security concerns.

JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit also called out Turkey for supporting Pakistan, saying: “Turkey has openly backed Pakistan, and that cannot be ignored.”

The MoU, signed on February 3, 2025, with Inonu University in Malatya, Turkey, was meant to run till 2028.

"JNU is fully subsidised by Indian citizens. If the Indian state is being undermined, how can we continue ties with a country like Turkey? As an academic and citizen, my security is at risk--and that of every Indian," JNU VC has said.

India's higher education institutions are not the only ones reacting. The wider public has also launched an informal boycott campaign against Turkey and Azerbaijan, both of which have been accused of supporting Pakistan diplomatically and militarily.

Leading Indian travel platforms like MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip have reported a surge in cancellations of travel bookings to both countries. Many users cited the nations' "anti-India stance" and their support for Pakistan during the ongoing conflict as the reason.

Public anger further intensified after it was revealed that Turkey had supplied advanced military technology, including drones, to Pakistan. On the night of May 8, Indian defence forces intercepted and neutralised between 300 and 400 drones allegedly launched from Pakistan across a wide swath of Indian territory--from Leh in the north to Sir Creek in the south.

Preliminary forensic investigations have confirmed that many of the drones were Turkish-made, reportedly the Asisguard Songar combat drone model.