Noida Police busted a fake call centre and arrested mastermind Vishal Kumar for duping unemployed youth. The gang lured victims with fake job promises in MNCs, extorting ₹4,000-₹25,000 as fees using forged documents and multiple bank accounts.

The Cyber Crime Police Station and Phase-1 Police Station of Noida jointly busted a fake call centre running a job scam that targeted unemployed youth across the country. Acting on local intelligence inputs and beat policing, the teams arrested the alleged mastermind, Vishal Kumar, from Sector-2, Noida, and seized a large cache of digital devices and bank documents used in the fraudulent operations.

How the Scam Operated

According to officials, the fake call centre lured job seekers by promising placements in reputed multinational companies. Using fabricated email IDs, forged call letters, and appointment documents, the gang extorted amounts ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹25,000 from victims under the guise of registration or placement fees.

Mastermind's Confession

During interrogation, 23-year-old Vishal Kumar, a Delhi resident and BA graduate, reportedly confessed to running the operation by contacting job aspirants through multiple phone numbers and email accounts.

Police said the accused created more than 10 fake bank accounts to receive money from victims, and transactions totalling several lakhs have already been frozen.

Items Recovered and Case Details

The joint police team recovered one laptop, three chequebooks, three passbooks, 19 debit cards, 29 SIM cards, 30 mobile phones, and 172 entries of work-related calling data, including names, mobile numbers, and email addresses of potential targets.

Investigators said the seized material indicates a well-organised racket designed to exploit desperate jobseekers.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 340(2), 3(5), and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional members involved in the network and trace the flow of the stolen funds.

Noida Police Issues Cyber Safety Advisory

Issuing a cyber safety advisory, the Noida Police urged citizens to verify any job-related communication through official company websites and to refrain from sharing sensitive personal or banking details with unknown callers.

"If anyone encounters a suspected cyber fraud, they should immediately call the national helpline 1930," said DCP Yamuna Prasad, emphasising the importance of quick reporting to prevent further financial loss.

The police also advised jobseekers to remain alert to fraudulent recruitment schemes and rely only on verified placement channels.