The Indian government has revoked security clearance for Turkish ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services. Celebi handles ground handling at two of India's largest airports - Delhi & Mumbai.

An order dated May 15 and signed by Sunil Yadav, Joint Director (Operations), BCAS read, “The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/B-219110 dated 21.11.2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security elcarance in rio Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Lid is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS.”

Notably, Celebi provides ground handling as Çelebi Airport Services India and cargo services as Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India at Delhi International Airport. Çelebi NAS Airport Services handles approximately 70% of ground operations at Mumbai airport and operates across nine Indian cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Chennai.

The company handles everything from passenger services and load control and flight operations to ramp services. Celebi also handles general aviation services, cargo and postal services, warehouses and bridge operation – with access to the most sensitive areas of the airport.

The price Turkey and Azerbaijan are paying for backing Pakistan during Op Sindoor

India’s military action under Operation Sindoor on May 7, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), has not just escalated tensions with Islamabad—it is also straining diplomatic and trade ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan. Both Ankara and Baku have openly backed Pakistan, condemning India’s strikes.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have publicly criticised India's counter-terror operations, with Pakistan reportedly deploying Turkish drones in its failed attempt to retaliate. These developments have not gone unnoticed in India. The backlash has been swift—calls for boycotts of Turkish products and tourism have gained traction across Indian social media.

Travel platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo have issued advisories against travel to these countries. Indian traders have also begun reducing imports of Turkish goods like apples and marble.