Drone footage captured the final moments of three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists hiding in a Tral building before being killed by security forces. The encounter followed intel inputs and marks another success in anti-terror ops in South Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir: In a major breakthrough in counter-terror operations, drone surveillance footage has captured dramatic visuals of three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists hiding in a building during a fierce gunbattle in Tral’s Nadir village in Pulwama district.

The high-resolution drone imagery shows the terrorists, armed with rifles, taking cover in the basement of an under-construction house as they exchanged fire with security forces. The encounter, which lasted several hours, ended with all three militants being neutralised by the joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The operation was launched after security forces received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the Nadir area. A joint team of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF initiated a cordon and search operation. Upon noticing the security presence, the holed-up terrorists opened fire, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire.

According to unconfirmed reports, the three terrorists eliminated are Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani, and Yawar Ahmad Bhat - all residents of Pulwama district. An official confirmation on the same from the forces is awaited.

This encounter closely follows another major anti-terror operation conducted on Tuesday in the Keller area of Shopian, where three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives were gunned down by security forces in the Shukroo forest zone.

According to official sources, two of the three Lashkar terrorists killed in Shopian were identified as Shahid Kuttay, son of Mohd Yousuf Kuttay of Chotipora Heerpora, and Adnan Shafi Dar, son of Mohd Shafi Dar of Wanduna Melhora, both residents of Shopian.

Officials have credited drone technology for providing real-time visuals that allowed security forces to assess the situation and minimise casualties. The footage enabled forces to pinpoint the location of the terrorists and execute the operation with accuracy.

Following the Tral encounter, security personnel have maintained a strict perimeter around the area to prevent any further movement of militants. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, and a case has been registered for further investigation.